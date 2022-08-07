- Turn-based mode! A turn-based mode has been added to the game - the same as in the game Might & Magic 8. The mode is switched by the Enter key.
- A new location is added - "Flower Garden".
- An image of the hero class has been added to the inventory of each hero.
- New multiple fire shots have been added to Magogs.
- Enemy treants have received new abilities - healing, earthquake
- Troglodyte movement speed increased
- Slime received a new type of attack - spitting. And it is better not to step on the defeated slime - it will hurt.
- Skeletons got a new ability: resurrection after 1 minute.
- Evil flowers have received almost complete immunity to magic, but they have less health. They also received new abilitiy: healing. Mature flowers received splash damage.
- Boss Ogre got 3 new abilities: hitting the ground (earthquake), hit with a stun (the whole team becomes and cannot move and attack for 5 seconds), treatment.
- Demon Demonologist got the ability "Ring of Fireballs".
- Ice Golem got new abilities: "Ice Prison", "Ice Shard"
- Butcher received the abilities "vampirism" and "bleeding"
- The lava golem has received a new ability "ignite" on impact.
- Ice golem got a new attack with massive ice shards.
- Ghosts got abilities: blink and fly through walls.
- The ability of the knight "Multi-strike" and "Lightning strike" has been corrected.
- The fire mage's ability "Absorption of fire" has been changed to "Barrel of gunpowder", the abilities "Ball of fire", "Apocalypse" have been adjusted.
- The ice mage's abilities "Ice Stakes", "Ice Nova" have been adjusted. Frost Energy ability changed to Mana Shield, Frost Aura changed to Mana Aura.
- All active abilities have been corrected for the Archer (various arrows).
- Significantly reduced the chance of drops of rings and amulets. And their cost, on the contrary, is significantly increased.
- Implemented parameters for the items "+1 to all skills", "thorns", "frost".
Changed files in this update