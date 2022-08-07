 Skip to content

Elmarion: the Lost Temple update for 7 August 2022

Turn-based mode

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Turn-based mode! A turn-based mode has been added to the game - the same as in the game Might & Magic 8. The mode is switched by the Enter key.

  1. A new location is added - "Flower Garden".

  1. An image of the hero class has been added to the inventory of each hero.

  1. New multiple fire shots have been added to Magogs.
  2. Enemy treants have received new abilities - healing, earthquake
  3. Troglodyte movement speed increased
  4. Slime received a new type of attack - spitting. And it is better not to step on the defeated slime - it will hurt.
  5. Skeletons got a new ability: resurrection after 1 minute.
  6. Evil flowers have received almost complete immunity to magic, but they have less health. They also received new abilitiy: healing. Mature flowers received splash damage.
  7. Boss Ogre got 3 new abilities: hitting the ground (earthquake), hit with a stun (the whole team becomes and cannot move and attack for 5 seconds), treatment.
  8. Demon Demonologist got the ability "Ring of Fireballs".
  9. Ice Golem got new abilities: "Ice Prison", "Ice Shard"
  10. Butcher received the abilities "vampirism" and "bleeding"
  11. The lava golem has received a new ability "ignite" on impact.
  12. Ice golem got a new attack with massive ice shards.

  1. Ghosts got abilities: blink and fly through walls.
  2. The ability of the knight "Multi-strike" and "Lightning strike" has been corrected.
  3. The fire mage's ability "Absorption of fire" has been changed to "Barrel of gunpowder", the abilities "Ball of fire", "Apocalypse" have been adjusted.
  4. The ice mage's abilities "Ice Stakes", "Ice Nova" have been adjusted. Frost Energy ability changed to Mana Shield, Frost Aura changed to Mana Aura.
  5. All active abilities have been corrected for the Archer (various arrows).
  6. Significantly reduced the chance of drops of rings and amulets. And their cost, on the contrary, is significantly increased.
  7. Implemented parameters for the items "+1 to all skills", "thorns", "frost".

