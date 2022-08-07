 Skip to content

StarFlint the BlackHole Prophecy update for 7 August 2022

Patch 2.06 Beta

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed display bug with the grenade when ending the temple
  • modified position of first top crate after Otto to make it more reachable
  • fixed graphic bug of the super guards that go into the ground
  • pause menu lock when on Anderson's pc in jail

