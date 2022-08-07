- fixed display bug with the grenade when ending the temple
- modified position of first top crate after Otto to make it more reachable
- fixed graphic bug of the super guards that go into the ground
- pause menu lock when on Anderson's pc in jail
StarFlint the BlackHole Prophecy update for 7 August 2022
Patch 2.06 Beta
