 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 August 2022

Patch 0.02.007 is live. (A new ghost at the Church on Spruce St.)

Share · View all patches · Build 9267835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Finalize Investigation Screen.
  • Updated interactive map to match the color scheme of the redesigned details page that is coming soon.
  • Added window mode and resolution settings.
  • Match the speeds of the investigation meter when debunking or locating a real ghost.
  • Adjusted candles indirect lighting effect at the church map.
  • Replaced the interaction text with an icon.
  • Added a new ghost (Mr. Segerstein).
  • Adjusted EMF and Temp zones for a few of the ghost on Evergreen Ln.
  • Reduced the delay time on the main menu so the highlight is active sooner.
  • Added descriptions to the locations on the interactive map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link