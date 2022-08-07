- Updated Finalize Investigation Screen.
- Updated interactive map to match the color scheme of the redesigned details page that is coming soon.
- Added window mode and resolution settings.
- Match the speeds of the investigation meter when debunking or locating a real ghost.
- Adjusted candles indirect lighting effect at the church map.
- Replaced the interaction text with an icon.
- Added a new ghost (Mr. Segerstein).
- Adjusted EMF and Temp zones for a few of the ghost on Evergreen Ln.
- Reduced the delay time on the main menu so the highlight is active sooner.
- Added descriptions to the locations on the interactive map.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 August 2022
Patch 0.02.007 is live. (A new ghost at the Church on Spruce St.)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update