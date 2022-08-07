 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 7 August 2022

Patch Notes for 8/06/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Leaderboards added to the main menu.
  • The speed at which combat functions is now customizable.
  • When viewing the leaderboard after a run, it's no longer obscured by the list of relics earned.
  • In the case an enemy can not reach a target, they will try to destroy neutral units to create a path.
  • When calculating Unstoppable bonuses, it's now only applied once to avoid cheesing high scores.
  • The mouse needs to be moved closer to the edge of the screen before the camera will start to move.
  • The Magus lineage now has access to Rupture Ground and Blood to Bark to generate rocks and trees on maps that have none.

