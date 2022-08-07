Patch Notes for 8/06/22

- Leaderboards added to the main menu.
- The speed at which combat functions is now customizable.
- When viewing the leaderboard after a run, it's no longer obscured by the list of relics earned.
- In the case an enemy can not reach a target, they will try to destroy neutral units to create a path.
- When calculating Unstoppable bonuses, it's now only applied once to avoid cheesing high scores.
- The mouse needs to be moved closer to the edge of the screen before the camera will start to move.
- The Magus lineage now has access to Rupture Ground and Blood to Bark to generate rocks and trees on maps that have none.
Stolen Crown update for 7 August 2022
