Salamander County Public Television v1.0.4 Update

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to version 1.0.4! This update contains some bug fixes and adds an extra video to the main menu.
Full Changelog
Gameplay Changes
- The Joy of Plugging It In: adjusted the socket hitboxes again (the game is now slightly harder than it was in v1.0.3, but still much easier than it was before v1.0.3)
Bug Fixes
- Are Mushrooms Wheels?: fixed a bug introduced in v1.0.2 where the bonus would only be awarded when the car was at 4.20 meters when the game over screen appeared, instead of when the self destruct button was pressed (sorry Tolomeo)
- Defeat the Boss: fixed a bug where losing the level after completing it would reset the high score to 0 and remove the awarded medals
Other Changes
- Main Menu: added a video (#25)
- Main Menu: revised a ticker message
- Main Menu/Whack Chat: minor internal update to the display clock
- Credits: buttons other than Start or Esc no longer skip the credits
Changed files in this update