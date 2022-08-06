261: Early Access 0.12.98 - August 6, 2022 12:50 PM EST
• You can now link items to town, party, guild, or whisper channels. You can link items by using SHIFT+LEFT CLICK. Linked items broadcast on your current active channel.
• Optimized the net code in order to support more players at once in the long-term.
• You can no longer boot players from the party while in combat.
• Cleaned up some minor bugs related to party state management when booting a player in some cases.
• Improved the accuracy of a loading screen tooltip related to blocking mechanics.
Nevergrind Online update for 6 August 2022
Item linking to town, party, guild, and whisper now in the game with SHIFT+CLICK
