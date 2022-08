Hi!

This is a crash that used to happen when you had auto-end turn enabled and used all your resources to kill the last enemy. This would cause the game to crash (essentially because the game tried to end the turn twice #programming).

Hope it's the last we've seen!

Cheers!

Dave

PS: Let me know if the game is a bit laggier now, I added extra logs. If it's too laggy, I'll fix it in the next update!