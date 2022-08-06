Patch 1.0.3a and Guide 1.0.1

Hello, everyone. We've received bug reports and we have fixed them. Check out what has changed.
Patch 1.0.3a
- Some dialogue lines have been fixed. They were showing code commands;
- Solo Ending B - Unleashed Beast Ending has been fixed;
Guide 1.0.1
- The option "Invite Ulfric to rest together" has been removed from the guide. It's a choice only available in the NSFW DLC but it doesn't have any influence to unlock the endings.
- Boris Ending A - The Warrior's Rest has been fixed.
We really appreciate your feedback, especially Dragon's and Daddy Hyperion's ones sent on our forum topic.
Male Doll Team
