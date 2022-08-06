Patch 1.0.3a and Guide 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9267587 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone. We've received bug reports and we have fixed them. Check out what has changed.

Patch 1.0.3a

Some dialogue lines have been fixed. They were showing code commands;

Solo Ending B - Unleashed Beast Ending has been fixed;

Guide 1.0.1

The option "Invite Ulfric to rest together" has been removed from the guide. It's a choice only available in the NSFW DLC but it doesn't have any influence to unlock the endings.

Boris Ending A - The Warrior's Rest has been fixed.

We really appreciate your feedback, especially Dragon's and Daddy Hyperion's ones sent on our forum topic.

