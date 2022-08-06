 Skip to content

Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel update for 6 August 2022

Patch 1.0.3a and Guide 1.0.1

Build 9267587 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, everyone. We've received bug reports and we have fixed them. Check out what has changed.

Patch 1.0.3a

  • Some dialogue lines have been fixed. They were showing code commands;
  • Solo Ending B - Unleashed Beast Ending has been fixed;

Guide 1.0.1

  • The option "Invite Ulfric to rest together" has been removed from the guide. It's a choice only available in the NSFW DLC but it doesn't have any influence to unlock the endings.
  • Boris Ending A - The Warrior's Rest has been fixed.

We really appreciate your feedback, especially Dragon's and Daddy Hyperion's ones sent on our forum topic.

Male Doll Team

