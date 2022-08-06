 Skip to content

GameZero update for 6 August 2022

wider colliders

Build 9267543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-changed collider radius from .3 to .8 to make it easier to click players.
-changed melee aoe attacks to hit monsters AND players

