v0.007 now in Beta - New Game Mode!

We're slooowly getting back from vacation here, with a bunch of new ideas! First off, we've added a new game mode called 'King Of The Ring'!

The rules are simple:

Stay inside the ring to gain points! Whoever scores enough points, wins the match.

With the new weapons and mines added in the previous update, you can set up traps or protective barriers around the ring as you try and scramble for more points. Each player has an infinite amount of lives, and will respawn back into the game after 5 sec if they are defeated.

Expect plenty of bugs until we move this one out of beta!

