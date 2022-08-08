Them and Us - Patch Update 1.0.7

Notice:

If you already progressing the story, to avoid game crashing or other problems please make sure to check the integrity files after the update is over. To make sure the files are corrected downloaded by STEAM.

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=2037-QEUH-3335

Hi guys,

We are happy to annonce that update 1.0.7 is now available. In this version we made some changes that have been requested many times by the community.

You can now select your preferred camera mode before loading the cleared save date. This will allow you to continue New Game+ in the selected camera angle.

Note: Within a [Cleared] file selected press left or right to select new mode.

Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@them_and_us/video/7127555327729339650?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127123562377119234

On Easy and Normal difficulties all items dropped now doesn't cost anymore spiritual essence . You can now drop them anywhere and pickup them at the Ploutus Box.

Hardcore players that play on Hard and Professional are not affected by this change.

Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@them_and_us/video/7127555096967171329?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127123562377119234

The divine chalices now doesn't take anymore space from inventory. They are now viewed as special items just like flashlight is.

Note: When there are more than one item on that slot, a red arrow pointing UP will appear, press UP while in that slot to navigate through the items.

Note to players that played the game already:

If the divine chalices are not in your inventory, you need to get them once again for it to show up in the special slot. If the divine chalices are already in your inventory they will be showed now in the special slot.

Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@them_and_us/video/7127553704970013954?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127123562377119234

Fixed an issue that prevents unlocking Sci-Fi Casual Costume when finishes traveler ending on hard or professional difficulties.

We hope you will like these changes. Thank you for all your support and feedbacks!

We also want to announce that we are currently working on a new video game by using now Unreal Engine 5!

Thank you,

TendoGames Team