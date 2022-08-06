Alpha 0.117b - Major optimizations and graphics improvements

This update includes all new changes from 0.117 and 0.117b for beta testers. For best results, go to the video settings menu in game and try out high and ultra settings! Your computer will probably be able to run higher settings than it used to before.

Beta 0.117b

Improved interior lighting at high settings

Much better bounced lighting

Fixed a bug that would cause a black screen when changing graphics settings

~20 other minor graphics improvements and bugfixes

Beta 0.117

Significant optimizations on all graphics levels.

Added Upscaling option to video settings which can greatly improve FPS on high resolutions.

Added new lighting that looks better and is faster.

Most environments are more colorful.

Fixed an issue that was causing some balance changes not to apply.

The challenge box will now double the number of pearls you receive.

Medium and lower settings now use a more efficient lighting algorithm.

Pink chargers no longer talk about ejecting items (Thanks Grimex!)

Slightly increased the frequency of juice as mission reward.

Menus are much cleaner and easier to navigate.

SGH should now take much less VRAM on average.

Fixed an issue causing outlines to not work properly when upscaling is forced to major.

Base machines should visibly pop in and out less when far away.

Dozens of other misc bug fixes, optimizations, and visual improvements.