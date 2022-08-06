 Skip to content

Battle Map Studio update for 6 August 2022

Tilt Five Bug Fix

I fixed a really strange bug that only appeared in built versions of Battle Map Studio that was caused by the Tilt Five 1.2.0 SDK update. Thanks to gadget on Discord for letting me know about it!

-Bradley

