Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 6 August 2022

Update Notes August 6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug on character creation screen where attributes could be increased past 100
  • Added more labels to show that town supplies will not replenish if the road is in disrepair or blockaded
  • Fixed issue with achievements not triggering after a saved or loaded game

