Update Notes August 6

- Fixed a bug on character creation screen where attributes could be increased past 100
- Added more labels to show that town supplies will not replenish if the road is in disrepair or blockaded
- Fixed issue with achievements not triggering after a saved or loaded game
Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 6 August 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
