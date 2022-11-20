 Skip to content

Maze Gold Run update for 20 November 2022

The Big update is waiting

Build 9267347

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The big update is here (if you haven't noticed it yet)!

In this update:

  • Significantly updated appearance of the game;
  • New visual effects;
  • Added new sounds;
  • Fixed bugs, in particular doors that did not always open;
  • Updated game engine.

