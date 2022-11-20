The Big update is waiting

The big update is here (if you haven't noticed it yet)!
In this update:
- Significantly updated appearance of the game;
- New visual effects;
- Added new sounds;
- Fixed bugs, in particular doors that did not always open;
- Updated game engine.
