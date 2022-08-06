Tape To Tape Demo Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What's going on everyone! The demo is finally getting a sweet update with lots of new stuff!

Here are the changes made to the game - Other announcements below

Visual:

Home screen art updated

Tape To Tape logo remake

Added and updated home arenas for both teams

Both teams now have Home and Away jerseys

New player animations - Animations updated

Crowd in the stands updated

Lighting effects reworked

Referee updated (See Gameplay changes)

Board and on-ice advertisements updated

Player models & UI sprites updated

Gameplay:

We now have an on-ice Referee! Face-off puck drops are now randomised, look out for the queues! Also, expect him to get in the way from time to time…

AI has been reworked and tweaked to be more responsive but will still be set as an ‘’easy AI’’, you will likely score a lot of goals!

Camera angle as been changed to a more ‘’overhead’’ type

Various minor changes to shooting, passing, bodychecking and puck control

Minor bug fixes

Sounds:

Sound FX Updated

Miscellaneous sounds added

Goal Horn added for both teams

Updated Menu Song

Miscellaneous:

UI Menu has been updated

Options UI updated. Controls display,sound options & graphic options are now available!

Special abilities are now bound to the keys Triangle (PS), Y (Xbox) & Right Shift (Keyboard)

Special active abilities changed for the players of both teams:

Kelly Jelly (Toronto) - Spinorama (she spins!)

- Spinorama (she spins!) Calvin Dord (Toronto) - Yoyo pass (press the special ability button twice to activate the yoyo pass)

- Yoyo pass (press the special ability button twice to activate the yoyo pass) Angus McShaggy (Chicago) - Head shot (a powerful shot that targets the head of the closest opposing player resulting in a solid stun)

- Head shot (a powerful shot that targets the head of the closest opposing player resulting in a solid stun) Rory McShaggy (Chicago) - Stick throw (throws a stick at anyone on the ice, you may control the direction of the stick. However, if you are left without a stick, skate back to the bench to grab one!)



The following players now have passive abilities!

Rory McShaggy (Chicago):

X-Ray shot (puck will always reach the net no matter what is in front of him)

Anti-Bodycheck (cannot be bodychecked when he is not in control of the puck, it will instead knock the opposing player)

Big Bodycheck (bodychecks will push the opposing player farther away and will stun for a longer period)



Angus McShaggy (Chicago):

Anti-Bodycheck & Big Bodycheck

Calvin Dord (Toronto):

Sniper (Shot power and accuracy greatly increased)

Kelly Jelly (Toronto):

Super speed (Very fast with the puck and even faster without)

**

Discord Announcement

**

A feedback text channel and game bug report ticket system has been added to our Discord Community. If you want to provide your input join Our Discord channel!

**

Stream Announcement

**

We will be streaming live on Twitch Today Saturday August 6th at 8:30PM EDT. Join the Tape To Tape team to chat about the patch notes, what's next in the development of the game and of course some viewer games via Steam Remote Play!

We are super excited to see you guys get back into the action! We hope that the summer weather is treating you well!

Much love <3

The Tape To Tape Team