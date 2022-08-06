 Skip to content

Solar Nations update for 6 August 2022

Release 1.1, Tutorial improvements + Minor bugfixes

Release 1.1, Tutorial improvements + Minor bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

It has been brought to my attention that the existing tutorial tooltips are insufficient for players to properly learn to play Solar Nations. As a result, I have reworded many of the tooltips + added many, many more! So if you were unsure of how to play the game or otherwise found it a bit too daunting, it should be alot clearer now.

If you are still having trouble learning the game, our discord server has a dedicated help chat, and I will respond to any concerns/questions you may have. Though, as I am quite busy, please try to figure it out yourself before asking for my help!

Surprisingly, very few bugs have been reported as of now, and so we haven't needed to resolve many. However, one bug was brought to my attention and should now be fixed.

