Fore Score update for 6 August 2022

Fore Score v1.2 Update - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9267195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional gameplay customization and a handful of fun new obstacles.

Features

  • New control format - Directional Control

    • If you prefer to directly aim with the controller sticks, this will be enabled by default on the right stick, with the left stick unchanged for turning your shot
    • There's an option to swap the sticks if you would prefer direct aim on the left stick
    • You can also disable it entirely if you feel like it adds too much of a disadvantage for keyboard players

  • Too chaotic on the hole? Added an option to disable ball to ball collisions

Content

New obstacles

  • Tornado
  • Teleporter
  • Coin - Bonus points on pick up
  • Update some existing obstacles
  • UI Tweaks

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles :)

