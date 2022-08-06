Fore Score v1.2 Update - Out Now!

The second content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional gameplay customization and a handful of fun new obstacles.
Features
-
New control format - Directional Control
- If you prefer to directly aim with the controller sticks, this will be enabled by default on the right stick, with the left stick unchanged for turning your shot
- There's an option to swap the sticks if you would prefer direct aim on the left stick
- You can also disable it entirely if you feel like it adds too much of a disadvantage for keyboard players
-
Too chaotic on the hole? Added an option to disable ball to ball collisions
Content
New obstacles
- Tornado
- Teleporter
- Coin - Bonus points on pick up
- Update some existing obstacles
- UI Tweaks
Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles :)
Changed files in this update