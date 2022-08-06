Fore Score v1.2 Update - Out Now!

The second content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes some additional gameplay customization and a handful of fun new obstacles.

Features

New control format - Directional Control If you prefer to directly aim with the controller sticks, this will be enabled by default on the right stick, with the left stick unchanged for turning your shot There's an option to swap the sticks if you would prefer direct aim on the left stick You can also disable it entirely if you feel like it adds too much of a disadvantage for keyboard players

Too chaotic on the hole? Added an option to disable ball to ball collisions

Content

New obstacles

Tornado

Teleporter

Coin - Bonus points on pick up

Update some existing obstacles

UI Tweaks

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles :)