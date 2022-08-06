Patch 0.0.32a - 6th of August 2022

Equipment drops no longer fly way off screen at random
In-world equipment tooltips now update as you upgrade equipment
- this means that if you have 2 item drops in-world of the same type, their tooltip will now show accurate information if one of them is picked up.
In-world equipment texts now get a red outline if you've managed to max an item before pickup up all its ground versions
Enemy hittests should now be a lot more performant using lighter filtering of objects
Banish now fires at a slower interval between projectiles
Experience orb merge range increased to improve performance
Spinning daggers now scale 2x more with Area stat and their per-projectile spin is constant
Level up sounds have been given higher priority to avoid cut-outs
Changed files in this update