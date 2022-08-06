 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 6 August 2022

Patch 0.0.32a - 6th of August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9267083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Equipment drops no longer fly way off screen at random

In-world equipment tooltips now update as you upgrade equipment

  • this means that if you have 2 item drops in-world of the same type, their tooltip will now show accurate information if one of them is picked up.

In-world equipment texts now get a red outline if you've managed to max an item before pickup up all its ground versions

Enemy hittests should now be a lot more performant using lighter filtering of objects

Banish now fires at a slower interval between projectiles

Experience orb merge range increased to improve performance

Spinning daggers now scale 2x more with Area stat and their per-projectile spin is constant

Level up sounds have been given higher priority to avoid cut-outs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link