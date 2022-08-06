Hi all,

We have pushed a large update.

Multiple clipping issues found and resolved on Hollow Point/Ghost Ship

All Achievements are working

Added hint pop-up text explaining how to open doors

Key binding revamp making it easier with use of keys closer to the standard WSAD keys

AI adjusted to prevent them climbing on objects and getting stuck

Increased length of time Abomination is stunned

Reduced fog intensity on Hollow Point making it easier to see

We will continue to work to make this game what we planned it to be, thank you for your patience and understanding.

Massive thanks to Korin for helping us find these issues.