Hi all,
We have pushed a large update.
- Multiple clipping issues found and resolved on Hollow Point/Ghost Ship
- All Achievements are working
- Added hint pop-up text explaining how to open doors
- Key binding revamp making it easier with use of keys closer to the standard WSAD keys
- AI adjusted to prevent them climbing on objects and getting stuck
- Increased length of time Abomination is stunned
- Reduced fog intensity on Hollow Point making it easier to see
We will continue to work to make this game what we planned it to be, thank you for your patience and understanding.
Massive thanks to Korin for helping us find these issues.
Changed files in this update