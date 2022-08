Share · View all patches · Build 9267066 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The "Trading post" building has been added to the game.

In "12 wave" this building will be opened.

In the first 8 maps, from "12 wave" will spawn 3 items on random places in map.

Each item have own 4 places for spawn.

Places for spawn are in buildings.

Each location has a 33% chance to spawn.

Each item adds 2000 points.

Random spawn of items is at the start of each new wave.