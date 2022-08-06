Hotfix 1.3.2

Fixed a scoring bug where dying/losing on the final combat encounter would be counted as a Victory.
The ledaerboard version will be "bumped" for this change starting on the August 7th daily, so be sure you're up to date before completing it!
