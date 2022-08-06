 Skip to content

Exodemic update for 6 August 2022

Hotfix 1.3.2

Build 9267016 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a scoring bug where dying/losing on the final combat encounter would be counted as a Victory.

The ledaerboard version will be "bumped" for this change starting on the August 7th daily, so be sure you're up to date before completing it!

