Ancient Cities v0.2.10.0 Agriculture & environment

Share · View all patches · Build 9267002 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 18:13:05 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.10.0 Agriculture & environment

When your tribe learns agriculture you will be able to create farms for growing food. You will have to till the fields, plant when the planting season arrives and protect your plantations from wild animals. Temperature will affect the growth of your crops, the growth of wild vegetation, the clothes of your citizens and the effects of the environment in general.

CHANGES:

.0

New knowledge : Agriculture.

New area : Farmland.

New work group : Farming.

New tool : Stone sickle.

New plant : Wheat, pea plant.

New resources : Wheat grain, flour, bread and pulses.

New production buildings : Mill, oven and tresher.

New policy : Communal tasks.

New achievements : Starting conditions, culture transition.

Environment : Warm & cold clothes depending on temperature.

Environment : Effects taking into account environmental conditions.

Environment : Blizzard effects.

Environment : Forest landscapes beyond the playing area.

Environment : Temperature affects vegetal growth and production.

Notification when sea level reaches your city.

Help button for controls.

FIXES:

.0

Gathering animations and effects.

Savegames folders deleted correctly when required.

Crashes in migrant groups after neolithic.

Visual glitches on human skins and eyes.

Game freezes when settling down and at migrants arrival.

Crash when checking where to move.

Rationing slider not showing correctly.

KNOWN ISSUES:

The German translation will be included in the next hotfix.

Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will implement temples and burials.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.