The Hard mode will be closed in the first game.

Since many players are complaining that the game difficulty is too high in the Hard mode, we decided to close the Hard mode in the fist game.

In many similar games, the game difficulties are not available to change at the beginning. The game requires practice of skills and being familiar with bosses and maps, starting the game from the Hard mode may cause the player to be too frustrated to continue the game.

If you are a new player, please complete the game at least once on Easy or Normal mode, and then start your challenge on the Hard mode.

We apologize for the inconvenience agan.