 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

咸鱼喵喵 update for 6 August 2022

The Hard mode will be closed in the first game.

Share · View all patches · Build 9266912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since many players are complaining that the game difficulty is too high in the Hard mode, we decided to close the Hard mode in the fist game.

In many similar games, the game difficulties are not available to change at the beginning. The game requires practice of skills and being familiar with bosses and maps, starting the game from the Hard mode may cause the player to be too frustrated to continue the game.

If you are a new player, please complete the game at least once on Easy or Normal mode, and then start your challenge on the Hard mode.

We apologize for the inconvenience agan.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link