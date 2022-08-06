 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cursed Exped update for 6 August 2022

Cursed Exped Early Access Version 1.1.1.1 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9266897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cursed Exped Early Access Version 1.1.1.1 is out now!
In this version we have added the first set of steam achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1873231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link