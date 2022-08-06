Let's skip some time!

A few days ago the game started in early access and i have already received a handful of feedback.

Thank you for that! <3

Almost every feedback i received included something about time consuming dice rolling.

So in this update i have included an option to toggle dice animations on/off.

Additionally i fixed some minor bugs that may or may not occured to some of you.

Feel free to continuesly send me feedback and/or wishes for the future of the game.

We are still in early access and this is the time for me to listen to the players needs.