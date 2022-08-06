Let's skip some time!

A few days ago the game started in early access and i have already received a handful of feedback.
Thank you for that! <3
Almost every feedback i received included something about time consuming dice rolling.
So in this update i have included an option to toggle dice animations on/off.
Additionally i fixed some minor bugs that may or may not occured to some of you.
Feel free to continuesly send me feedback and/or wishes for the future of the game.
We are still in early access and this is the time for me to listen to the players needs.
Changed files in this update