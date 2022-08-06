Urgently fixed a new bug that caused the startup menu not to be displayed at first startup.
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 6 August 2022
Hotfix Update V. 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
- Loading history…
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
- Loading history…
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update