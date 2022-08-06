 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 6 August 2022

Hotfix Update V. 1.0.5

6 August 2022

Urgently fixed a new bug that caused the startup menu not to be displayed at first startup.

