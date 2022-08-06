August 6th, 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9266839 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello

I haven't been able to work on games in general the past couple months so this took longer than I expected. Not a ton of things this time but some important stuff.

Additions

Now when you have a full set equipped (and the purple flashing under the items is going on) selecting any one of these items will pull up a little pop up to the right side and show you which items are giving you the bonus, and what the bonus is. Though this info is pretty self-explanatory already and the set bonus is already listed on the Stats page, it's handy to have it right there in front of you.

Changes

No changes this time

Fixes

If you manage to freeze the final boss, he now looks like a frozen version of himself. Before it was defaulting to another frozen enemy's sprite. It was only graphical, but still I can't let this slide. No idea what happened there but it's fixed now.

Same thing went for if you managed to plague the final boss- his sprite did not match up while diseased. This has also been fixed.

That's all for this time, thanks and have a good weekend

Dave / Del_Duio