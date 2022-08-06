August 6th, 2022 Update

Hello
I haven't been able to work on games in general the past couple months so this took longer than I expected. Not a ton of things this time but some important stuff.
Additions
- Now when you have a full set equipped (and the purple flashing under the items is going on) selecting any one of these items will pull up a little pop up to the right side and show you which items are giving you the bonus, and what the bonus is. Though this info is pretty self-explanatory already and the set bonus is already listed on the Stats page, it's handy to have it right there in front of you.
Changes
No changes this time
Fixes
- If you manage to freeze the final boss, he now looks like a frozen version of himself. Before it was defaulting to another frozen enemy's sprite. It was only graphical, but still I can't let this slide. No idea what happened there but it's fixed now.
- Same thing went for if you managed to plague the final boss- his sprite did not match up while diseased. This has also been fixed.
That's all for this time, thanks and have a good weekend
Dave / Del_Duio
