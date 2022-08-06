Update, Version 20220806

English

Added a "door" in the Sanctuary Cave that connects to another cave in a distant land.

Added some bats and a new BGM in the new cave.

Added a Servant of Bazaar near the door to provide some basic information. (Not much right now.)

简体中文

庇护洞穴中加入了一道门径通往另一个洞穴。

在这个新的洞穴中加入了一些蝙蝠和一个新的背景音乐。

在这个门径附近加入了一个巴扎的仆人提供一些关于这个门径的基本信息。（目前并没有多少。）