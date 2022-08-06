 Skip to content

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Cuck update for 6 August 2022

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.8.0 Update

Build 9266819 · Last edited by Wendy

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's long overdue 0.8.0 update is finally here. Tell your friends. Sales are slowing down and I need money...

New Content

  • The artistic works of Hunter Bedin, popular artist and drug-using son of President Bedin, are now on display at Art Gallery!
  • Third part of Wayne's story arc has been added.
  • Second part of Christopher's story arc has been added.
  • Second part of Jack Goldman's story arc has been added.
  • New shop available in Chinatown: Fashion Show
  • Crafting system is now functional. Items can be crafted at the workbench in Wayne's area.
  • New crafting related items added: Clear Acryllic, Black Dye, Red Dye, Filament.
  • One new Funky Pop added.
  • New achievements added: Art Connoisseur, The "Other" Plane, Red Rocket

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

  • Video presets optimized. Recommended Bad or below for <6GB video RAM, Good or above for >6GB. Will now automatically reduce quality on first load-up if VRAM is low.
  • Added 'guidance mail' if Wayne hasn't been interacted with by day 30.
  • OSKARS dialog option no longer appears on DeShawn before the event has been seen.

Known Issues

  • Literally none the game is perfect.

