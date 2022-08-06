CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.8.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's long overdue 0.8.0 update is finally here. Tell your friends. Sales are slowing down and I need money...
New Content
- The artistic works of Hunter Bedin, popular artist and drug-using son of President Bedin, are now on display at Art Gallery!
- Third part of Wayne's story arc has been added.
- Second part of Christopher's story arc has been added.
- Second part of Jack Goldman's story arc has been added.
- New shop available in Chinatown: Fashion Show
- Crafting system is now functional. Items can be crafted at the workbench in Wayne's area.
- New crafting related items added: Clear Acryllic, Black Dye, Red Dye, Filament.
- One new Funky Pop added.
- New achievements added: Art Connoisseur, The "Other" Plane, Red Rocket
Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous
- Video presets optimized. Recommended Bad or below for <6GB video RAM, Good or above for >6GB. Will now automatically reduce quality on first load-up if VRAM is low.
- Added 'guidance mail' if Wayne hasn't been interacted with by day 30.
- OSKARS dialog option no longer appears on DeShawn before the event has been seen.
Known Issues
- Literally none the game is perfect.
Changed files in this update