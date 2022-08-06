NovaMundi 0.37 - Destiny of the Muisca

Development has resumed in full! The biggest addition for this version is the Perks system; you can now customize your runs by selecting different bonuses, penalties, or just variations of the universe.

This version ships with the following 4 perks

Combat Blessing: +2 Bonus to attack for all units

Vagabond Defect: -10 HP for all units

Peaceful Lands: You’ll be attacked much less often by raiding parties

Militia Only: Only “Guardian” units will be available (no Guecha Warriors or Archers)

Known Lands: The location of the main towns will be known in advance.

Even knowing the location of the Muisca towns, traversing the rugged Andes geography will be challenging!

Talking about combat, another important thing that is changing is a change of its pace, taking some steps towards more “active” gameplay. For now, that means the battles start unpaused, in the future, we are going to add more visual feedback on the battle as we extend the combat rules to give it a little more depth (but not a lot! exploration will remain the focus of the game)

In more combat-related things, we fixed some issues with unit selection to allow combat between large parties

That’s it for today’s version! for next week we are planning to release important changes in the “cave exploration” system, providing some procedural Muisca dungeon crawling for your pleasure. It’s going to be big so don’t miss it!