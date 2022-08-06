 Skip to content

Synth Retro Vapor Wave update for 6 August 2022

UPDATE (NEW MAP)

Build 9266739

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(1) Added two new maps.

(2) Added fisheye graphic effect.

(3) Added stretch graphic effect.

(4) Fixed a UI display bug.

