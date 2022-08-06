Version 1.0.32 Update

_

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:

Adjusted triggers to a few sub events.

Added extra visual messaging to one of the story events.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the body may offset after ending a story event in a certain way.

Fixed an issue where having a full inventory would prevent you from picking up temporary items.

Made adjustments to sigil placement code to attempt to fix sigils randomly disappearing. (This is a difficult bug to reproduce so I will be monitoring this fix to see if it does take care of this issue.)

Applied a fix designed to prevent the rare chance that a demon may share the same sigils.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.