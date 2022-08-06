 Skip to content

The Mortuary Assistant update for 6 August 2022

Version 1.0.32 Update

The Mortuary Assistant update for 6 August 2022

Version 1.0.32 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:
  • Adjusted triggers to a few sub events.
  • Added extra visual messaging to one of the story events.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where the body may offset after ending a story event in a certain way.
  • Fixed an issue where having a full inventory would prevent you from picking up temporary items.
  • Made adjustments to sigil placement code to attempt to fix sigils randomly disappearing. (This is a difficult bug to reproduce so I will be monitoring this fix to see if it does take care of this issue.)
  • Applied a fix designed to prevent the rare chance that a demon may share the same sigils.

