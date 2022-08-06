P&C Beta Update: 06.08.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mice! Everywhere! AAAAA!

They are all good girls and their coral route will be one to remember!

Size: 698.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Added 3 Mice Sister in the Clocktown! Socket (Biomedical Engineering), Helah (Clocktown Chemistry) and Chime (Clock Repairs)

ːswirliesː Added new icons for World Map locations (Beach, Lamia Ruins, Sewers Entrance)

ːswirliesː New mechanic: Offer a Round! Pay for a round for everyone in Faun's Tavern, gain 1 Affinity with every race of patrons in the Tavern and get a 20% chance to affect that Reign Diplomacy scores too

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II's maids having the wrong sprite inside her castle

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny flying on the overworld map and stopping on an unpassable tile crashing the game

ːswirliesː Fixed custom Human/Golem Progeny, possibly other races, showing buggy portraits on diaries (when playing with custom Princesses)

Fixes (included in previous Beta's Patch3🩹🩹🩹):

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Spritz weapon-tied skills

ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy Princess scene ending and issues when replaying it

ːswirliesː Fixed permanent Cursed Porgy status on anyone but Human Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Wyvern Princess flying sprites breaking on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes and other issues sorting the Dear's Daycare with Spritz in it

ːswirliesː Fixed Sort choices not being readable in Dear's Daycare

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon NPC Faint reappearing in Desert Festival endlessly after being recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell not being usable on holstauri