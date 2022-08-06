 Skip to content

Pain Party update for 6 August 2022

Pain Party Patch 1.0.6.0

This is the sixth patch for Party Party adding a new map, additional fixes and changes.

Additions
  • Added new map volatile volcano for singleplayer
  • Added new map volatile volcano for multiplayer
  • Added a tutorial area for players to get familiar with the controls

New level

Tutorial teleport

Changes
  • The player now has a visible blob shadow to make it easier to calculate jumps (This was already available in lowres mode)
  • The Time king is no longer effected by the slow time status effect, didn't make sense for the time king to be affected by time. He's the king of time after all.
  • Mine now have a blinking effect to make the more visible
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the mines would not be visible, but trigger an explosion anyway.
Known issues
  • Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer

Cheers
Icehelm

