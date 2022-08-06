v0.21.4 - Massive Solitaire QoL and bug patch!

⇐ v0.21.4 ⇒
[Added]
- Flask’s Assembly: Added shortcut buttons in Juice.
- You can now hold on the Sample Processor buttons.
- Mastery: (QoL) since there is a large phase where you only have 1 mastery slot, assigning another mastery slot will disable the already enabled one (assuming you have no slots left).
- Potions: You can now see tube expenditures at the top.
- Settings: Added a setting where the game can run in 10 fps if it’s out of focus.
- Misc: Added Skill Shards to the Skilling navigation button
- SOLITAIRE: YOU CAN NOW DOUBLE CLICK THE CARDS IF YOU WANT THEM TO GO TO ONE OF THE 4 FOUNDATION PILES (if it can) (WOOOOOO!!!)
- +5 Diamonds for winning! Game will also automatically end if you win.
- Solitaire cooldown has been reduced to 23 hours, so users don’t keep pushing it further and further into the night.
- AUTO WIN CONDITION HAS BEEN ADDED! No more needing to spam drag/click cards!
- You can now switch between the normal Idle Research solitaire cards and super basic easy to read ones!!
- Upon ending the game, there is a confirmation now
[Changed]
- Adventure: Auto Stage is a little more flexible for when you first start out/enter freeze mode.
- Settings: “Mute Music” has been relabeled to “Music”, to make it more straightforward.
- UI Scale Change is now saved based on the device.
- Tube’s Simulations: Auto Purify no-longer saves, just so you don’t miss out on nice gains.
- The concept of Simulation Length is gone! Simulations will run forever. No need to start them either, once they are unlocked, they are free to go! That means the Simulation Length upgrade was removed and that right panel has been cleaned up. Woo!
- Diamond Shop: The Special Upgrade and others are now hidden until you unlock the previously specified feature.
- The Time Bender IAP now ranges from 0.1x-5.0x (previously 0.5x-5.0x), if you enjoy the pain.
- Misc: Some buttons in the navigation panel have been indented.
[Fixed]
- Minor Bugs
- Skilling: Distribute skill shards on color works properly.
- When you change pages, it will keep the last skill you selected.
- The skill XP goal was being displayed.
- Crafting: In Tubes, the tube consumption from potions is now correct.
- You can now scroll on the actual crafting screen. This comes with a cost, when holding while crafting, moving your finger will disable it because Unity prioritizes moving the scroll system. I tried at least.
- Change All would not update the Item Accelerators’ generator properly.
- Fire: Burning time was shared between Flasks and Tubes.
- Assembly: 45% of the samples are supposed to go to crafting speed and count accordingly, not 40%.
- Ice: Fixed a bug where queuing in Flasks will start Freeze mode in Tubes, even if you haven’t unlocked it.
- Misc: Discord RPC was displaying “mspace” when using mixed scientific notation and had the monospace setting on.
- When a number is negative while using letter notation, it became NaN
[Removed]
- Smooth progress bars for skills, tutorial, adventure, and research. Not needed and it causes issues with lower FPS. If the game freezes or slows down, these may cause major problems.
Changed files in this update