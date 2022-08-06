With this patch, I'm fixing a nasty bug where KillZones didn't kill the player properly when falling from a certain height or entering a certain area. Causing the player to get stuck and restart the level on their own.
I'm also fixing a bug that didn't count the players' deaths properly at the end of a level!
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games
Animalistic update for 6 August 2022
Animalistic Update 8/6/22
With this patch, I'm fixing a nasty bug where KillZones didn't kill the player properly when falling from a certain height or entering a certain area. Causing the player to get stuck and restart the level on their own.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update