Animalistic update for 6 August 2022

Animalistic Update 8/6/22

With this patch, I'm fixing a nasty bug where KillZones didn't kill the player properly when falling from a certain height or entering a certain area. Causing the player to get stuck and restart the level on their own.
I'm also fixing a bug that didn't count the players' deaths properly at the end of a level!
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games

