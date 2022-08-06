Update v0.003b

OK a lot of changes incoming. We will be releasing soon one of Our Major Updates in a few weeks we will be releasing videos of some of the big changes. Note we will have a discount price of $10.99 for 7 days before the Major Update is released on Steam. After the Major Update the prices will rise to $24.99.

For now, here a small update and it changes for v0.003b

New Kingdom ''Cainfelte Islet' You can travel to. Where you can meet the King & Queen. Outside the gates of the Castle a battle rage on Rebel army vs the Kings army (New Quests Coming Soon including quest from king to defeating the Demon King. "King, Queen & Villagers aren't added it")



New Rebel Army Foundation you can visit outside Island - will be able to travel to 'Cainfelte Islet' from here (New Quests Coming Soon)



Add more grass and trees around map

New Building 'Memory Forge' (will be used to crafting all new memory skills you learn)

New Building Generator Small & Large

New Component Electricity

New Oil Rig That Can Be Learned With Skill Points (Req. Electricity to operate)



Fixed/Nerfs