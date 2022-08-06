Update v0.003b

OK a lot of changes incoming. We will be releasing soon one of Our Major Updates in a few weeks we will be releasing videos of some of the big changes. Note we will have a discount price of $10.99 for 7 days before the Major Update is released on Steam. After the Major Update the prices will rise to $24.99.
For now, here a small update and it changes for v0.003b
- New Kingdom ''Cainfelte Islet' You can travel to. Where you can meet the King & Queen. Outside the gates of the Castle a battle rage on Rebel army vs the Kings army (New Quests Coming Soon including quest from king to defeating the Demon King. "King, Queen & Villagers aren't added it")
- New Rebel Army Foundation you can visit outside Island - will be able to travel to 'Cainfelte Islet' from here (New Quests Coming Soon)
- Add more grass and trees around map
- New Building 'Memory Forge' (will be used to crafting all new memory skills you learn)
- New Building Generator Small & Large
- New Component Electricity
- New Oil Rig That Can Be Learned With Skill Points (Req. Electricity to operate)
Fixed/Nerfs
- We fixed Some Audio Problems
- Nerf Animals Health Except Bears
Changed files in this update