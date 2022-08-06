Update 2.0.1 - decoration sticker, signature option

Hello everyone!

Hope you all enjoy the last update.

Following the new feature Sticker Collection in the last update, I added a new feature that allow you to use sticker as decoration like in the gif below.

I also added an ability to change your letter signature, just go to the Letter screen and you will find that button.

Finally, do not forget to follow and add Chill Town to your wishlist to follow the news!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940200/Chill_Town/

Cheer!