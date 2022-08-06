 Skip to content

Chill Corner update for 6 August 2022

Update 2.0.1 - decoration sticker, signature option

Update 2.0.1 - decoration sticker, signature option

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Hope you all enjoy the last update.
Following the new feature Sticker Collection in the last update, I added a new feature that allow you to use sticker as decoration like in the gif below.

I also added an ability to change your letter signature, just go to the Letter screen and you will find that button.

Finally, do not forget to follow and add Chill Town to your wishlist to follow the news!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940200/Chill_Town/

Cheer!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1749631
  • Loading history…
