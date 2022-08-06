Big Update | Alpha Version 0.1

Good day, friends!
A lot of time has passed since the release of the game and even if there is only more work, we are not going to stop until we finish the job!
What's included in the update:
- We have introduced a co-op for 4 people, now you can play together with your friends! (For the first patch, we greatly simplified the game, you only need to collect 3 items to successfully complete the game)
- A new location for coop, we tried to make it beautiful and lively so that you would enjoy playing.
- New menu, now you can fine-tune the game, and also added several new languages for the interface (not all translated).
- New mechanics
-
New soundtrack.
Now about the bad, the first couple of days there will be no access to a single game... The reason is stupid, we accidentally deleted backup with it))). If there are major bugs that do not allow you to play, we will return the old build for a couple of days, for fixes.
Changed files in this update