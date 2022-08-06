 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 6 August 2022

Update 0.8.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last update before my summer break !!! This update will include one new ship , many panel redesigns code improvements more details below

  • 1 New Ship (The other has been removed, causing a 3 minutes loading time…)
  • Reworked Light Panel
  • Panels adjusted
  • Updated Unity Version
  • Speed measurement from knts to kn
  • Cruise Ship - Mykonos adjusted
  • Adjusted Mooring Lines
  • UI Visuals Tweaks
  • Fix issue with engine buttons
  • Updated Fletcher and anchors can now be dropped

