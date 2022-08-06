The last update before my summer break !!! This update will include one new ship , many panel redesigns code improvements more details below
Update 0.8.5.0
- 1 New Ship (The other has been removed, causing a 3 minutes loading time…)
- Reworked Light Panel
- Panels adjusted
- Updated Unity Version
- Speed measurement from knts to kn
- Cruise Ship - Mykonos adjusted
- Adjusted Mooring Lines
- UI Visuals Tweaks
- Fix issue with engine buttons
- Updated Fletcher and anchors can now be dropped
