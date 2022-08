Share · View all patches · Build 9266456 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The icons on the right upper side of the note are increased from 2 to 4

Icons works as follows (from the left):

? : Check Help Images

Sound : Control BGM volume

Pen : Save your progress

X : Exit game

And Help was updated to include this update.

Thank you!