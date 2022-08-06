Update v1.4.6

This update is focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. Moving forward, I'll rearrange my update workflow so that the bug fixes can be pushed to the public version more regularly without having to wait for new or experimental features and content to be polished on the testing branch.

VTOL VR v1.4.6f32

General

Fixed: ground clutter notching effect increased when background clutter was further away, instead of closer to the target

Changed "ON" label to "HOT MIC" in comms panel

Fixed: UI issue when running workshop training scenario

Implemented parallel raycasting where possible

Improved performance of terrain collider baking (reduced duration of frame drop after map first loads)

Fixed: ground vehicles killed while moving still emitted dust clouds after stopping

Fixed: issue causing radar locks to occasionally not send RWR pings

Changed radio squelch sound effect

Disable equipment colliders until they are jettisoned

Various script optimizations

Changed TGP to be able to point lock on arbitrary points on units

Fixed: issue causing radar to occasionally send signal in wrong direction

Automatically try loading Oculus SDK if SteamVR fails to load

Remove low speed limiter for airbrake when wheel brakes are bound to hardware

Fixed: search radar did not update position for data link after first detection

Fixed: missile search radar would datalink detected target info

Set waypoint to nearest available rearming point if request rearming but not at valid rearming point

Fixed: HUD target did not go away for laser bomb if target is no longer valid

Fixed: AI visual target detection did not report/datalink units marked as "non-targets"

Fixed issue with origin shift when there's a certain number of transforms to shift

Fixed: missiles that have returned to search after pitbull would still have locking ring indicator in RWR

Fixed: missile could pass through terrain within the first second after it launches

Fixed: finding nearest rearming point for waypoint did not consider helicopters can only fit on helipads

Fixed: engine nozzle tilt did not softclose properly below 5 degrees

Fixed: equips could be mounted on incorrect hardpoints by editing save file

Soldier returns to starting point if attempting to enter a passenger bay that becomes unavailable

Fixed: hand gets stuck to button if button becomes disabled while holding it

Fixed: tooltip gets stuck to hand if interactable becomes disabled while hovering

Fixed: engine noise could still be heard quietly before mach shockwave for exterior audio

Fixed: AGM-145 LOAL indicator doesn't appear when outside DLZ

Quicksave

Fixed: unspawned air units placed in the air would not spawn correctly after a quickload (for example, affected Desert Cobra mission 4 bombers)

F/A-26B

Fixed: in radar UI, when in STT, all TWS contacts appear at STT target's position

Fixed: TWS lock was removed when unlocking a boresight lock in scan mode

Fixed: boresight/head lock would occasionally stop working

Fixed error when unlocking boresight target

Fixed: manually unlocking boresight target did not remove TWS track

Fixed: unintentionally losing lock of boresight target did not remove TWS track

Fixed: TWS targets did not get RWR ping

Fixed: wing folded instantly when one wingtip was broken

Desert Cobra 8: Changed wing leader to wait for all wingmen to join before starting run

Desert Cobra 8: Fixed: sometimes rocket artillery doesn't kill the nearby SAAW

Desert Cobra 8: Fixed unintentional enemy air engagement when attacking units in first town

F-45A

Fixed TSD reset button localization key

Fixed: AIM-120 fired on datalink would be affected by chaff before pitbull

Fixed: TSD EOTS slave function would lock target last known position instead of estimated position if target is not in LOS

Fixed: first external AIM-120D launch didn't get mid-course corrections

Fixed: HUD targeting for GBU-53 did not update position properly

Fixed: players MFD page did not show team score

Fixed: in singleplayer, shadow where team volume knob would be

Fixed: stale TSD contact continued to flash after being updated

Changed AIM-120D to no longer receive datalink updates after pitbull

Multiplayer

Fixed: briefing voice chat volume didn't save/load properly when respawning

Added indicator showing who is curently speaking

Show player slot designation in player score list

Added "switch team" button in briefing room UI

Fuel tanker boom continuously disconnects from port when watching it refuel another client

Added option to disallow new players from joining after mission starts

Fixed: lobby settings get reset after picking a mission

Fixed: briefing room voice volume gets very quiet after a player spawns

Fixed: Friendly F-45 locking line in TSD did not disappear when unlocked

Replaced Patriot missiles with Backstop missiles in PVP strike missions

Added weapon used in kill message in flight log

Added label in slot selector for remaining lives on limited respawn slots

Fixed: incorrect navmap icons on pre-existing units for late team-B joiner

Fixed: teamkill points were applied if player somehow damages themself before dying

Added access to members list/management menu in debrief

Fixed: going back from members menu would be a blank screen

Fixed: screen didn't fade in from black when map loading finishes while in SteamVR dashboard overlay

Disable dev camera in multiplayer unless "devcam" is in pilot name (temporary)

Added scoreboard in devcam (temporary)

Fixed: Could not rearm when a singleplayer mission with forced equips is converted to multiplayer

Fixed: error when launching multiplayer mission converted from singleplayer without editing existing PlayerSpawn

Fixed: RTB waypoint set to spawn point did not work properly

Fixed: player management block button showed on host in aircraft

Fixed: briefing room UI did not fill console space

Fixed: returned to editor after leaving multiplayer game if the editor had been opened before

Reduced frame hang when spawning many units with missiles

Fixed client crash caused by AI pilot targeting RPC

Fixed: members menu hid mic controls

Fixed: player name in score display did not show designation until somehow refreshed

Fixed network crash due to flare countermeasure error

Fixed: local vehicle canopy doesn't despawn after ejecting and respawning

Abort loading multiplayer campaigns with errors in the mission browser

Display workshop campaigns as they load instead of waiting for all to load

Sort workshop campaign loading by recently used

Download workshop changes when missions are loading in mission browser

Fixed issue causing existing units on navmap to not update icon properly after switching team

Fixed: player unit sometimes appeared to have incorrect velocity in TSD and NAV

Fixed: unit properties did not load properly when hosting a game after joining a previous game as a client

Fixed issue causing air unit groups to not initialize properly, halting mission start

Fixed: carrier catapult broke if player despawns while attached

Fixed: for clients, invincible soldier doesn't appear at pickup location when transport is killed until it moves again

Fixed potential cause for player stats errors after switching teams

Fixed: network routine crashed due to error in player score display

Mission Editor

Added option to limit respawns on Multiplayer Spawns

Added "Display message for team" event action

Added event actions to add or remove lives to a limited respawn slot

Added message and prevented launching mission with no spawn points or player slots

Set a mission back to Auto Player Count if it was set manually to 0 slots

Fixed: Launch button didn't work for standalone mission

Fixed: UI issue with "Force Alt Spawn" action for unit groups

Fixed: event actions with number parameters with non-zero default values didn't get saved properly unless the value was changed

Fixed: forced alt spawns updated position but not unit properties

Changed ship hull number to not be affected by alternate spawns

Fixed: "Set Invincible" unit group action did not have proper label for parameter

Added lives remaining conditionals for multiplayer spawns and teams

Changed slot lives to be decremented when the vehicle is killed/ejected instead of when the vehicle is spawned

Fixed: unhandled error when referencing a base that no longer exists

Fixed: restarting multiplayer mission when testing from editor would make the lobby joinable

Units

Added destroyed model for IR APC

Fixed: Allied SAM Launcher P (patriot) missile did not have proximity detonation

Fixed: Enemy SAAW missile did not have proximity detonation

Added "Backstop" SAM launcher and radar system by Benjamin Browning

Balanced patriot missile performance

Slightly reduced BSM missile drag

Improved ESSM performance (allied ship defense missiles)

Reduced RIM-67B drag (ship VLS missiles)

Fixed Manta UCAV LOD

Fixed: sometimes air groups would be empty, causing group event actions to fail

Fixed: AI fighter aircraft did not respond to RWR threats properly in multiplayer

Fixed: AI air group's target management routine sometimes failed in multiplayer, causing its air units to not engage targets

Fixed Allied assault carrier aft colliders

Fixed: Allied ground units did not have radar cross section defined

Fixed: AI F-45 had too much health

Fixed: parked ground unit group formation direction did not get updated properly when leader is on a path

Attempted to improve ground unit movement in formation

Fixed: Cruisers' anti-ship missiles had proximity detonation instead of direct hit

Fixed: VTOL AI could crash into nearby buildings or terrain during vertical takeoff

Fixed: AI pilot would not fire guns at hovering aircraft

Fixed: AI pilot would not use AAM on hovering aircraft

Fixed: AI pilot did not ignore itself as a potential friendly fire risk when attempting to fire AAM

Fixed: Enemy drone carrier drones had radar enabled before launch

Localization

Updated localization templates

Updated zh, ja, and ko translations

Fixed: briefing room players menu confirmation dialogue cancel button key

Added common "okay" key to VTOLVR_Strings

Changed player management menu confirm dialogue ok/cancel buttons to common VTOLVR_Strings ok/cancel keys

Changed all player management menu keys to common VTOLVR_Strings keys

AH-94 v1.1.6f3