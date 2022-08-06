Update v1.4.6

This update is focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. Moving forward, I'll rearrange my update workflow so that the bug fixes can be pushed to the public version more regularly without having to wait for new or experimental features and content to be polished on the testing branch.
VTOL VR v1.4.6f32
General
- Fixed: ground clutter notching effect increased when background clutter was further away, instead of closer to the target
- Changed "ON" label to "HOT MIC" in comms panel
- Fixed: UI issue when running workshop training scenario
- Implemented parallel raycasting where possible
- Improved performance of terrain collider baking (reduced duration of frame drop after map first loads)
- Fixed: ground vehicles killed while moving still emitted dust clouds after stopping
- Fixed: issue causing radar locks to occasionally not send RWR pings
- Changed radio squelch sound effect
- Disable equipment colliders until they are jettisoned
- Various script optimizations
- Changed TGP to be able to point lock on arbitrary points on units
- Fixed: issue causing radar to occasionally send signal in wrong direction
- Automatically try loading Oculus SDK if SteamVR fails to load
- Remove low speed limiter for airbrake when wheel brakes are bound to hardware
- Fixed: search radar did not update position for data link after first detection
- Fixed: missile search radar would datalink detected target info
- Set waypoint to nearest available rearming point if request rearming but not at valid rearming point
- Fixed: HUD target did not go away for laser bomb if target is no longer valid
- Fixed: AI visual target detection did not report/datalink units marked as "non-targets"
- Fixed issue with origin shift when there's a certain number of transforms to shift
- Fixed: missiles that have returned to search after pitbull would still have locking ring indicator in RWR
- Fixed: missile could pass through terrain within the first second after it launches
- Fixed: finding nearest rearming point for waypoint did not consider helicopters can only fit on helipads
- Fixed: engine nozzle tilt did not softclose properly below 5 degrees
- Fixed: equips could be mounted on incorrect hardpoints by editing save file
- Soldier returns to starting point if attempting to enter a passenger bay that becomes unavailable
- Fixed: hand gets stuck to button if button becomes disabled while holding it
- Fixed: tooltip gets stuck to hand if interactable becomes disabled while hovering
- Fixed: engine noise could still be heard quietly before mach shockwave for exterior audio
- Fixed: AGM-145 LOAL indicator doesn't appear when outside DLZ
Quicksave
- Fixed: unspawned air units placed in the air would not spawn correctly after a quickload (for example, affected Desert Cobra mission 4 bombers)
F/A-26B
- Fixed: in radar UI, when in STT, all TWS contacts appear at STT target's position
- Fixed: TWS lock was removed when unlocking a boresight lock in scan mode
- Fixed: boresight/head lock would occasionally stop working
- Fixed error when unlocking boresight target
- Fixed: manually unlocking boresight target did not remove TWS track
- Fixed: unintentionally losing lock of boresight target did not remove TWS track
- Fixed: TWS targets did not get RWR ping
- Fixed: wing folded instantly when one wingtip was broken
- Desert Cobra 8: Changed wing leader to wait for all wingmen to join before starting run
- Desert Cobra 8: Fixed: sometimes rocket artillery doesn't kill the nearby SAAW
- Desert Cobra 8: Fixed unintentional enemy air engagement when attacking units in first town
F-45A
- Fixed TSD reset button localization key
- Fixed: AIM-120 fired on datalink would be affected by chaff before pitbull
- Fixed: TSD EOTS slave function would lock target last known position instead of estimated position if target is not in LOS
- Fixed: first external AIM-120D launch didn't get mid-course corrections
- Fixed: HUD targeting for GBU-53 did not update position properly
- Fixed: players MFD page did not show team score
- Fixed: in singleplayer, shadow where team volume knob would be
- Fixed: stale TSD contact continued to flash after being updated
- Changed AIM-120D to no longer receive datalink updates after pitbull
Multiplayer
- Fixed: briefing voice chat volume didn't save/load properly when respawning
- Added indicator showing who is curently speaking
- Show player slot designation in player score list
- Added "switch team" button in briefing room UI
- Fuel tanker boom continuously disconnects from port when watching it refuel another client
- Added option to disallow new players from joining after mission starts
- Fixed: lobby settings get reset after picking a mission
- Fixed: briefing room voice volume gets very quiet after a player spawns
- Fixed: Friendly F-45 locking line in TSD did not disappear when unlocked
- Replaced Patriot missiles with Backstop missiles in PVP strike missions
- Added weapon used in kill message in flight log
- Added label in slot selector for remaining lives on limited respawn slots
- Fixed: incorrect navmap icons on pre-existing units for late team-B joiner
- Fixed: teamkill points were applied if player somehow damages themself before dying
- Added access to members list/management menu in debrief
- Fixed: going back from members menu would be a blank screen
- Fixed: screen didn't fade in from black when map loading finishes while in SteamVR dashboard overlay
- Disable dev camera in multiplayer unless "devcam" is in pilot name (temporary)
- Added scoreboard in devcam (temporary)
- Fixed: Could not rearm when a singleplayer mission with forced equips is converted to multiplayer
- Fixed: error when launching multiplayer mission converted from singleplayer without editing existing PlayerSpawn
- Fixed: RTB waypoint set to spawn point did not work properly
- Fixed: player management block button showed on host in aircraft
- Fixed: briefing room UI did not fill console space
- Fixed: returned to editor after leaving multiplayer game if the editor had been opened before
- Reduced frame hang when spawning many units with missiles
- Fixed client crash caused by AI pilot targeting RPC
- Fixed: members menu hid mic controls
- Fixed: player name in score display did not show designation until somehow refreshed
- Fixed network crash due to flare countermeasure error
- Fixed: local vehicle canopy doesn't despawn after ejecting and respawning
- Abort loading multiplayer campaigns with errors in the mission browser
- Display workshop campaigns as they load instead of waiting for all to load
- Sort workshop campaign loading by recently used
- Download workshop changes when missions are loading in mission browser
- Fixed issue causing existing units on navmap to not update icon properly after switching team
- Fixed: player unit sometimes appeared to have incorrect velocity in TSD and NAV
- Fixed: unit properties did not load properly when hosting a game after joining a previous game as a client
- Fixed issue causing air unit groups to not initialize properly, halting mission start
- Fixed: carrier catapult broke if player despawns while attached
- Fixed: for clients, invincible soldier doesn't appear at pickup location when transport is killed until it moves again
- Fixed potential cause for player stats errors after switching teams
- Fixed: network routine crashed due to error in player score display
Mission Editor
- Added option to limit respawns on Multiplayer Spawns
- Added "Display message for team" event action
- Added event actions to add or remove lives to a limited respawn slot
- Added message and prevented launching mission with no spawn points or player slots
- Set a mission back to Auto Player Count if it was set manually to 0 slots
- Fixed: Launch button didn't work for standalone mission
- Fixed: UI issue with "Force Alt Spawn" action for unit groups
- Fixed: event actions with number parameters with non-zero default values didn't get saved properly unless the value was changed
- Fixed: forced alt spawns updated position but not unit properties
- Changed ship hull number to not be affected by alternate spawns
- Fixed: "Set Invincible" unit group action did not have proper label for parameter
- Added lives remaining conditionals for multiplayer spawns and teams
- Changed slot lives to be decremented when the vehicle is killed/ejected instead of when the vehicle is spawned
- Fixed: unhandled error when referencing a base that no longer exists
- Fixed: restarting multiplayer mission when testing from editor would make the lobby joinable
Units
- Added destroyed model for IR APC
- Fixed: Allied SAM Launcher P (patriot) missile did not have proximity detonation
- Fixed: Enemy SAAW missile did not have proximity detonation
- Added "Backstop" SAM launcher and radar system by Benjamin Browning
- Balanced patriot missile performance
- Slightly reduced BSM missile drag
- Improved ESSM performance (allied ship defense missiles)
- Reduced RIM-67B drag (ship VLS missiles)
- Fixed Manta UCAV LOD
- Fixed: sometimes air groups would be empty, causing group event actions to fail
- Fixed: AI fighter aircraft did not respond to RWR threats properly in multiplayer
- Fixed: AI air group's target management routine sometimes failed in multiplayer, causing its air units to not engage targets
- Fixed Allied assault carrier aft colliders
- Fixed: Allied ground units did not have radar cross section defined
- Fixed: AI F-45 had too much health
- Fixed: parked ground unit group formation direction did not get updated properly when leader is on a path
- Attempted to improve ground unit movement in formation
- Fixed: Cruisers' anti-ship missiles had proximity detonation instead of direct hit
- Fixed: VTOL AI could crash into nearby buildings or terrain during vertical takeoff
- Fixed: AI pilot would not fire guns at hovering aircraft
- Fixed: AI pilot would not use AAM on hovering aircraft
- Fixed: AI pilot did not ignore itself as a potential friendly fire risk when attempting to fire AAM
- Fixed: Enemy drone carrier drones had radar enabled before launch
Localization
- Updated localization templates
- Updated zh, ja, and ko translations
- Fixed: briefing room players menu confirmation dialogue cancel button key
- Added common "okay" key to VTOLVR_Strings
- Changed player management menu confirm dialogue ok/cancel buttons to common VTOLVR_Strings ok/cancel keys
- Changed all player management menu keys to common VTOLVR_Strings keys
AH-94 v1.1.6f3
- Fixed: radar scan rate would increase after rearming
- Improved altitude autopilot in cruise
- Fixed: FlightAP start mode at 0 velocity did not set the hover autopilot in multiplayer
- Fixed rudder sync when hardware pedals are involved
- sync trim setting
- Fixed: When the host is in the gunner seat, then switches to the pilot seat of a different heli, the client sees the host reappear in their own gunner seat instead
- Fixed: once the pilot gives flight controls to the gunner, both now lose their ability to control the aircraft with hardware rudders until the aircraft is respawned
- Fixed: With two hardware rudder users, gunner still can't see pilot rudder movement
- Fixed: copilot could not see stick movement if pilot was holding stick while copilot joins
- Fixed: copilot could not hear comms if they exit the cockpit and rejoin as copilot
- Fixed: late join copilot didn't see correct gun ammo
- Fixed: late join copilot not in correct TGP sensor mode or FOV
- Fixed: gear status lights not synced for late join copilot
- Fixed: antitorque input was 50% authority
