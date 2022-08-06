[Update] Multiplayer mode !! v0.4.0

Hi-ho, Feeliners!

I've been working on this for a long time, and now finally releasing an update to support multiplayer mode!

Multiplayer mode is now available on the same server, and players in the vicinity will be automatically selected and synchronized with up to 4 players plus yourself.

Enjoy to build on neighboring parcels with friend. You can only build on your own parcels as before.

In v0.4.0, joint ownership of land is not yet supported, and therefore joint building is not yet possible. We plan to support it in the next update.

You can enter a shared world via Euro, USA, and Japan servers.

The existing mode will be converted to a single-player mode (the world is shared by all players).

To develop the Feelin world and increase the number of Feelin residents,

Please share your builds screen shots and please upload game-play movie onto YouTube/Twitch!

Also, please feel free to give us feedback.

I'll keep continue to develop and update!

Yuuki