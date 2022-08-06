Patch Notes #1

Patch #1
Big gameplay improvements
Spawn System -- Spawn system rebalanced, now the amount of animals, ores, trees etc. that are created in spawn areas is much more balanced
Small improvements
Adjusted player hitbox size
ESC now closes inventory and other interfaces
Hunger / Stamina / Thirst decays more slowly
Campfire cooks meat faster
Animals will always drop at least 1 meat upon death
Changed iron ore sprite, not to be confused with stone
BUGS
Player hitbox not being created when attacking, or being created in the first frame of the player's animation
Late animation bug, sometimes the player's attack animation would skip the first few frames
Bug of last raw meat being infinitely roasted, creating infinitely roasted meat on the stove
Adjusted the position of item numbers on the stove
Corner wall collision box bug tidy
Bug of opening another chest while having one open at the same time
Thank you all so much for the feedback!
Changed files in this update