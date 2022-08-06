 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Horizon update for 6 August 2022

Patch Notes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9266292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #1
Big gameplay improvements
Spawn System -- Spawn system rebalanced, now the amount of animals, ores, trees etc. that are created in spawn areas is much more balanced

Small improvements
Adjusted player hitbox size
ESC now closes inventory and other interfaces
Hunger / Stamina / Thirst decays more slowly
Campfire cooks meat faster
Animals will always drop at least 1 meat upon death
Changed iron ore sprite, not to be confused with stone

BUGS
Player hitbox not being created when attacking, or being created in the first frame of the player's animation
Late animation bug, sometimes the player's attack animation would skip the first few frames
Bug of last raw meat being infinitely roasted, creating infinitely roasted meat on the stove
Adjusted the position of item numbers on the stove
Corner wall collision box bug tidy
Bug of opening another chest while having one open at the same time

Thank you all so much for the feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link