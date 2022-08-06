Patch Notes #1

Patch #1

Big gameplay improvements

Spawn System -- Spawn system rebalanced, now the amount of animals, ores, trees etc. that are created in spawn areas is much more balanced

Small improvements

Adjusted player hitbox size

ESC now closes inventory and other interfaces

Hunger / Stamina / Thirst decays more slowly

Campfire cooks meat faster

Animals will always drop at least 1 meat upon death

Changed iron ore sprite, not to be confused with stone

BUGS

Player hitbox not being created when attacking, or being created in the first frame of the player's animation

Late animation bug, sometimes the player's attack animation would skip the first few frames

Bug of last raw meat being infinitely roasted, creating infinitely roasted meat on the stove

Adjusted the position of item numbers on the stove

Corner wall collision box bug tidy

Bug of opening another chest while having one open at the same time

Thank you all so much for the feedback!