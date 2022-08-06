 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 6 August 2022

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag　ver1.02Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9266283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

（Here is the text using the DeepL translation in a hurry）

Update Log　ver1.01(2022/8/6)

We have a few items that we wanted to correct a little earlier.
I don't think anything too bad will happen with this update. I don't think anything too bad will happen with this update.
We will be testing and fixing things as we go along. Thanks for any glitches or reports of play!

~Updated Contents~.
・Fixed a problem that sometimes the tweets of play results exceeded 140 characters and did not work properly.
　Sorry if the cause is different.
・Fixed a problem in which the same item with an effect was not effective when attached side by side.
・Fixed a problem that the "toolman" sometimes went away. Uncle ......

（Japanese language）
・Fixed a place where line breaks were incorrect in a conversation between townspeople.
（English）
・Fixed some parts that were not in English.

ver1.02

・The tweet text was still wrong, so I revised the processing and the number of characters and again.
・Fixed a bug that the "Spirit Stone of Binsei" unintentionally affected the second page of the tweet.
・Fixed a bug that the "Spirit Stone of Enhancement" was affecting the "Spirit Stone of Reinforcement.

・Fixed a problem with window size configuration on startup.
　However, it does not seem to be working, so it will be fixed.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link