Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag　ver1.02Update

Update Log ver1.01(2022/8/6)

We have a few items that we wanted to correct a little earlier.

I don't think anything too bad will happen with this update. I don't think anything too bad will happen with this update.

We will be testing and fixing things as we go along. Thanks for any glitches or reports of play!

~Updated Contents~.

・Fixed a problem that sometimes the tweets of play results exceeded 140 characters and did not work properly.

Sorry if the cause is different.

・Fixed a problem in which the same item with an effect was not effective when attached side by side.

・Fixed a problem that the "toolman" sometimes went away. Uncle ......

（Japanese language）

・Fixed a place where line breaks were incorrect in a conversation between townspeople.

（English）

・Fixed some parts that were not in English.

ver1.02

・The tweet text was still wrong, so I revised the processing and the number of characters and again.

・Fixed a bug that the "Spirit Stone of Binsei" unintentionally affected the second page of the tweet.

・Fixed a bug that the "Spirit Stone of Enhancement" was affecting the "Spirit Stone of Reinforcement.

・Fixed a problem with window size configuration on startup.

However, it does not seem to be working, so it will be fixed.

