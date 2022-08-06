 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Tactics update for 6 August 2022

Update notes for August 06

Share · View all patches · Build 9266275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue preventing new save files from casting crystal abilities
  • Added signpost to explain how to toggle the shop
  • Added coloured blocks in the first level to encourage a more optimal maze

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link