- Fixed issue preventing new save files from casting crystal abilities
- Added signpost to explain how to toggle the shop
- Added coloured blocks in the first level to encourage a more optimal maze
Tiny Tactics update for 6 August 2022
Update notes for August 06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update