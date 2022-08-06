 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SSS222 Playtest update for 6 August 2022

Playtest Build 5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9266265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Holobody now saves a random powerup that isnt the starting powerup
  • Fixed no powerups after respawn in Adventure
  • Fixed inconsistent Health saving in Adventure
  • Balanced Laser 3 & Laser 2 Energy cost
  • Buffed back MLaser to shoot more bullets (before it was Level based, the higher Lvl you were, the more bullets it shot)
  • The Distance Meter after death during a boss fight now displays the percentage of its health instead
  • Fixed AutoAscend & AutoLvl being off by default
  • Added ability to reset your Adventure save

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link