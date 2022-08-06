- Holobody now saves a random powerup that isnt the starting powerup
- Fixed no powerups after respawn in Adventure
- Fixed inconsistent Health saving in Adventure
- Balanced Laser 3 & Laser 2 Energy cost
- Buffed back MLaser to shoot more bullets (before it was Level based, the higher Lvl you were, the more bullets it shot)
- The Distance Meter after death during a boss fight now displays the percentage of its health instead
- Fixed AutoAscend & AutoLvl being off by default
- Added ability to reset your Adventure save
SSS222 Playtest update for 6 August 2022
Playtest Build 5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
