Hi everyone! Like (almost) every week here comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

First of all, we want to warn you about something important, this update introduces very important changes that may lead to new bugs that did not exist until now, so we want to ask for your help to test and find all those bugs. Hack and Slime is better every day thanks to you.

Steam features are here!

Hack and Slime is now compatible with Steam Greenworks, which means that the tab+shift menu is available at all times. Also, this allows us to add achievements to the game (we know you want achievements) and we're going to add a lot.

The death of the Slime King!

In addition to adding more lore to the game, the death of Slime King now has conversations during combat, which can be used in many situations.

Hack and Slime grow!

after the death of the Slime King now you will not see a thank you message, we have enabled access to the next level (under construction) which is the first step to increasing the content and duration of the game.

Reminder for those having problems with the controllers:

Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.

Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam input

This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.

Changelog

In English the conversation of Slime King crashing the game with the dialogue "Up!"

Steam Overlay appears activated when starting the game (Windows)

The door of the Treasury room to Dungeons 1 does not work, does not take Dungeons 1.

The Slime King shows his name badly in dialogues both in English and Spanish.

In Catacombs 2 there is a poorly placed indication arrow of "The Mortuary"

Animation "agonizing" of Slime King has been accelerated before dying.

When defeating Slime King no longer appears the message of thanks.

The "Treasury Chamber" level has been added

The level "The Dungeons 1" has been added

In the Treasury Chamber, overlapping music is reproduced.

In the conversation with the Slime King, the image of Fairon Maiden appears.

Pending Changes