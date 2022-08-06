 Skip to content

Mist Survival update for 6 August 2022

0.5.1.3 Hot fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5.1.3 bug fix

  • Perfomance issue fixed #2

  • Plants reset to beginning stage after loading the game.

  • Can't press or use items (Items that fall when the player dies.)

  • Bottle crates not save

  • Molotov Bug, Sometimes just went through the ground or objects.

  • Crates and other storage items fall through the floor of houses when a game was loaded.

  • Feeding the dog caused screen tilt

  • When the gas mask is taken off. Filter amount will automatically decrease.

  • Left hand item dupplicate after game loaded (Shield, torch)

  • Item damage by wetness, rain even in crate or storage.

  • Temporarily disable crate, storage and items physic. (Prevents overlapping with the car. Proper fixes will follow soon.)

  • Reduce resources to build fences, barricade and constructions using wood

  • Increase bariccade HP (Spike barricade, wooden wall, etc.)

  • Add barricade HP indicator

