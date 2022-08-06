0.5.1.3 Hot fix

0.5.1.3 bug fix

Perfomance issue fixed #2

Plants reset to beginning stage after loading the game.

Can't press or use items (Items that fall when the player dies.)

Bottle crates not save

Molotov Bug, Sometimes just went through the ground or objects.

Crates and other storage items fall through the floor of houses when a game was loaded.

Feeding the dog caused screen tilt

When the gas mask is taken off. Filter amount will automatically decrease.

Left hand item dupplicate after game loaded (Shield, torch)

Item damage by wetness, rain even in crate or storage.

Temporarily disable crate, storage and items physic. (Prevents overlapping with the car. Proper fixes will follow soon.)

Reduce resources to build fences, barricade and constructions using wood

Increase bariccade HP (Spike barricade, wooden wall, etc.)